Liverpool Fans React To Humiliating Defeat In Napoli

After a difficult night in Napoli that saw Liverpool allow four goals to the home side and only muster one of their own, fans took to social media to voice their opinions.

It was the kind of game you want to immediately forget. From the offset it looked like it was going to be one of those nights.

James Milner's clumsy handball in the opening minutes of the game forced the referee to point to the spot. Two more goals before halftime and the visitors were heading into the locker room heads down and 3 goals behind.

Not even two minutes after halftime and the deficit became four.

Despite having the lion's share of possession Liverpool failed to find the back of the net until a moment of brilliance from Luis Diaz in the 49th minute breathed some life back into the team.

But the scoreline remained unchanged for the remainder of the match. Napoli 4 Liverpool 1.

After the game fans were immediately pointing the finger at everyone from FSG to Jurgen Klopp, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez etc. It seemed that no man was spared.  

Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to get the most criticism, mostly for an apparent lack of energy and commitment and not for his ability on the ball. 

Thomas Trent
After signing a record-setting contract this summer Mohamed Salah also received the wrath of the fans.

Laurie Tweet

This fan called just about everyone out but thankfully spared the Anfield cleaning lady.

Max tweet

FSG's spending or lack thereof was also a popular source of frustration.

FSG tweet

Jurgen Klopp now has a lot of players back healthy. Next up is Wolves on Saturday. It will be interesting to see what team he puts out there and what sort of effort they put out.

