Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool FC City Trophy Parade - Where To Watch / Live Stream Featuring Calvin Harris

Liverpool's trophy parade is underway and we can bring you the details of how to watch and live stream the event.

Liverpool Parade

Jurgen Klopp's team ended the season with the Carabao and FA Cups but were on for an unprecedented quadruple up until the last week of the season.

It's been a fantastic season for the supporters of the club who have lined the streets in their thousands to show their appreciation to the men's team and Liverpool FC women's team who won the FA Women's Championship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DJ Calvin Harris will join the players on the bus to play a series of tunes.

Where To Watch / Live Stream

The parade can be watched on LFCTV (Sky channel 425 or Virgin Media channel 544) and is also available on LFCTV GO.

The parade can also be followed on Liverpool's youtube channel by clicking HERE and is also available on Liverpool's official Facebook and Twitter pages.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Pundit Puts Blame Onto Three Stars For Liverpool's Loss Against Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

By Damon Carr17 minutes ago
Michael Owen
News

Report: Ex-Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand On Michael Owen's Liverpool Comments Following Champions League Final Defeat

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Report: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On The Reds Champions League Final Defeat To Real Madrid

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Liverpool Player Contract Expiry Dates

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal of The Season (Watch Footage)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Tell Liverpool He Wants To Leave This Summer, Bayern Munich Favourites, Reds Want Replacement Lined Up Before Selling

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Get In A New Number Nine' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Has Decided To Leave

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago