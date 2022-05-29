Liverpool FC City Trophy Parade - Where To Watch / Live Stream Featuring Calvin Harris

Liverpool's trophy parade is underway and we can bring you the details of how to watch and live stream the event.

Jurgen Klopp's team ended the season with the Carabao and FA Cups but were on for an unprecedented quadruple up until the last week of the season.

It's been a fantastic season for the supporters of the club who have lined the streets in their thousands to show their appreciation to the men's team and Liverpool FC women's team who won the FA Women's Championship.

DJ Calvin Harris will join the players on the bus to play a series of tunes.

Where To Watch / Live Stream

The parade can be watched on LFCTV (Sky channel 425 or Virgin Media channel 544) and is also available on LFCTV GO.

The parade can also be followed on Liverpool's youtube channel by clicking HERE and is also available on Liverpool's official Facebook and Twitter pages.

