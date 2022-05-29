Liverpool FC City Trophy Parade - Where To Watch / Live Stream Featuring Calvin Harris
Liverpool's trophy parade is underway and we can bring you the details of how to watch and live stream the event.
Jurgen Klopp's team ended the season with the Carabao and FA Cups but were on for an unprecedented quadruple up until the last week of the season.
It's been a fantastic season for the supporters of the club who have lined the streets in their thousands to show their appreciation to the men's team and Liverpool FC women's team who won the FA Women's Championship.
Read More
DJ Calvin Harris will join the players on the bus to play a series of tunes.
Where To Watch / Live Stream
The parade can be watched on LFCTV (Sky channel 425 or Virgin Media channel 544) and is also available on LFCTV GO.
The parade can also be followed on Liverpool's youtube channel by clicking HERE and is also available on Liverpool's official Facebook and Twitter pages.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him
- Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding
- Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris
- Watch: Thibaut Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final
- Watch: Liverpool Songs Performed In Paris Fan Park Ahead Of UCL Final - Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp
- Watch: Sir Kenny Dalglish On Stage At Liverpool Fan Park For 'The Fields Of Anfield Road' Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |