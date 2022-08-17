Liverpool FC Create 'Legally Enshrined' Supporters Board To Increase Fan Influence On Club Activities

Liverpool FC have announced today the formation of a Supporters Board but what will the board do and how were the board members selected?

Many fans may have felt lately that their voices were not being heard. The club has received a good deal of criticism on issues of ticketing and stadium entrance policies.

The goal of the new Supporters Board is to give fans a voice on these issues. The Board would also have the power to veto major decisions such as joining the Super League.

Speaking on LFC.com Andy Hughes Managing Director of Liverpool FC said,

“In our first meeting we were able to outline our objectives and purpose and meet each representative. It’s important to us that we have engagement with our fans and that they can input into important strategic matters."

There are 16 members of the current board made up of a diverse cross-section of different fan groups and other club influencers.

There are 10 member of Spirit of Shankly including SOS Chairman Joe Blott who was elected by the Board as the first official chair.

The other 6 members are from other groups such as Kop Outs, LDSA, Liverpool FC Women Supporters Club, OLSC Glasgow and Spion Kop 1906.

Speaking to LFC.com Joe Blott also commented on the historic moment,

“This is historical, groundbreaking work, a step into the unknown but one I believe will be a benefit to today’s fans and more importantly, a legacy for future generations."

The board is unique in that no other Premier League clubs have given their fans this platform, Joe added,

“No other set of PL fans, possibly no other football fans, have the opportunity we now have and we need to seize the moment."

Only time will tell if this will directly help improve the fan experience or if it is merely a fan appeasement exercise. We are of course hoping for the former.

