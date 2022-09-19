Skip to main content
Liverpool FC Legends v Manchester United Legends - The Key Details Including How To Watch

We bring you all the key details as the two rivals face off for the title 'Legends Of The North' at Anfield on Saturday.
Liverpool legends will face Manchester United legends as they play off for the title of 'Legends of the North' on Saturday at Anfield.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

The Reds legends are the reigning champions having beaten their Manchester United counterparts 3-1 at Old Trafford in May.

When Is The Match?

The match will take place on Saturday, 24th September at Anfield and will kick off at 3pm.

Who Will Manage The LFC Legends?

Sir Kenny Dalglish will once again take charge of the Liverpool legends team and he will be assisted by former teammates Ian Rush and John Aldridge.

Kenny Dalglish
Who Will Play For The LFC Legends?

The following players have been announced so far:

Goalkeepers

Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld.

Defenders

Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson, Bjorn Kvarme, Djimi Traore, Stephane Henchoz, Fabio Aurelio, and Gregory Vignal.

Midfielders

Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia, Albert Riera, Anthony Le Tallec, Momo Sissoko, Salif Diao, and Stewart Downing.

Forwards

Robbie Keane, Maxi Rodriguez, Andriy Voronin, and Mark Gonzalez.

Further players will be added to the squad this week.

Where To Watch/Stream

The match will be available to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

