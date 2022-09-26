Liverpool FC October Fixtures And Schedule, Premier League, Champions League

Liverpool face a very busy and perhaps decisive fixture list in October when club football resumes after the international break.

Jurgen Klopp's team have had a disappointing start to the season which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches.

In the Champions League, they got off to the worst possible start losing to Serie A leaders Napoli 4-1 before bouncing back with an 89th winner from Joel Matip against Ajax on matchday two at Anfield.

October looks like it will be pivotal for the Reds with nine fixtures that could all have an impact on whether they are battling it out for the two biggest trophies come the end of the season.

Joel Matip heads the 89th minute winner against Ajax that could prove to be so crucial to Liverpool's season. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool's October Fixtures

Saturday, 1st October

3pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Tuesday, 4th October

8pm Liverpool v Rangers (UEFA Champions League)

Sunday, 9th October

4:30pm Arsenal v Liverpool (Premier League)

Wednesday, 12th October

8pm Rangers v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League)

Sunday, 16th October

4:30pm Liverpool v Manchester City (Premier League)

Wednesday, 19th October

7:30pm Liverpool v West Ham United (Premier League)

Saturday, 22nd October

12:30pm Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (Premier League)

Wednesday, 26th October

8:00pm Ajax v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League)

Saturday, 29th October

TBC Liverpool v Leeds United (Premier League)

