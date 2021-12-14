Liverpool Fixtures: Christmas, Boxing Day And New Year - Where To Watch/Stream?

The Christmas period is here and with plenty of action in such little time, Liverpool will need to rack up as many points they can in what could be such important time for the title race.

Although you can not win the league at Christmas, the points and momentum you can pick up during this period go a long way towards becoming Premier League champions in May.

In Liverpool's title winning season, the Reds won every single league match in December, which not only won them the points but also took a mental advantage over the rest.

Here are Liverpool's fixtures and where you can watch/stream them:

Liverpool v Newcastle United Thursday 16th December 8pm BT Sport

Tottenham v Liverpool Sunday 19th December 4.30pm Sky Sports

Liverpool v Leicester City (EFL Cup) Wednesday 22nd December

Liverpool v Leeds United Sunday 26th December (Boxing Day) 12.30pm BT Sport

Leicester City v Liverpool Tuesday 28th December 8pm Amazon Prime

Chelsea v Liverpool Sunday 2nd January 4.30pm Sky Sports

Six matches within 17 days for Liverpool, which could either put them right in the title race or could make it difficult to get back into it. A couple home matches are mixed with three tough trips away to Tottenham, Leicester and Chelsea.

The Reds also face Brendan Rodgers' men in the EFL Cup, and with Jurgen Klopp known for playing alternate players in the competition, it would be an opportunity for the players to get a vital rest in what is such a busy and intense period.

As Liverpool will be losing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita in January to AFCON, it makes it much more important that they win as many points as they can prior to the competition.

