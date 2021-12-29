Liverpool Fixtures January 2022 - Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup
Liverpool will take part in three competitions in January and we can now bring you the details of the fixtures during the first calendar month of the year.
The Reds who will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the Africa Cup Of Nations will be looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track after a stuttering end to 2021.
They will also look to try to progress in both domestic cup competitions with both legs of the Carabao Cup taking place in January.
The FA Cup also welcomes Premier League clubs into round three and Liverpool will host Shrewsbury in that competition.
Here are the fixtures:
2nd January Chelsea v Liverpool Premier League
6th January Arsenal v Liverpool Carabao Cup SF Leg 1
9th January Liverpool v Shrewsbury FA Cup Round 3
Read More
13th January Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup SF Leg 2
16th January Liverpool v Brentford Premier League
23rd January Crystal Palace v Liverpool Premier League
Liverpool are still awaiting confirmation of when the Leeds United game at Anfield in the Premier League will be rescheduled for.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
- Confirmed: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Naby Keita Available For Liverpool Clash With Chelsea Before Heading Off To AFCON
- Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22
- Report: Liverpool Want To Sign Porto And Colombia Winger Luis Diaz As Soon As Possible
- Christmas Special: Liverpool's Best Moments This Season - Mohamed Salah, Thrashing Manchester United And Champions League Perfection
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook