Liverpool Fixtures January 2022 - Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup

Liverpool will take part in three competitions in January and we can now bring you the details of the fixtures during the first calendar month of the year.

The Reds who will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to the Africa Cup Of Nations will be looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track after a stuttering end to 2021.

They will also look to try to progress in both domestic cup competitions with both legs of the Carabao Cup taking place in January.

The FA Cup also welcomes Premier League clubs into round three and Liverpool will host Shrewsbury in that competition.

Here are the fixtures:

2nd January Chelsea v Liverpool Premier League

6th January Arsenal v Liverpool Carabao Cup SF Leg 1

9th January Liverpool v Shrewsbury FA Cup Round 3

13th January Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup SF Leg 2

16th January Liverpool v Brentford Premier League

23rd January Crystal Palace v Liverpool Premier League

Liverpool are still awaiting confirmation of when the Leeds United game at Anfield in the Premier League will be rescheduled for.

