Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - April 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Liverpool enter April in a remarkable situation of still being in all competitions and we have all the details of the fixtures and schedule of what promises to be a pivotal month for Jurgen Klopp and his team.
April 2022 Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 2nd April 2022
12:30pm Liverpool v Watford (Premier League)
Tuesday, 5th April 2022
8:00pm Benfica v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League, quarter-final, first leg)
Sunday, 10th April 2022
4:30pm Manchester City v Liverpool (Premier League)
Wednesday, 13th April 2022
8:00pm Liverpool v Benfica (UEFA Champions League, quarter-final, second leg)
Saturday, 16th April 2022 / Sunday 17th April 2022 (TBC)
TBC Manchester City v Liverpool (FA Cup semi-final)
Tuesday, 19th April 2022
8:00pm Liverpool v Manchester United (Premier League)
Sunday, 24th April 2022
4:30pm Liverpool v Everton (Premier League)
Saturday, 30th April 2022
12:30pm Newcastle United v Liverpool (Premier League)
Should Liverpool qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-final the first leg will take place on 26th or 27th April.
