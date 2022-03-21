Skip to main content
Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - April 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

Liverpool enter April in a remarkable situation of still being in all competitions and we have all the details of the fixtures and schedule of what promises to be a pivotal month for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Jurgen Klopp

April 2022 Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 2nd April 2022

12:30pm     Liverpool v Watford (Premier League)

Tuesday, 5th April 2022

8:00pm       Benfica v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League, quarter-final, first leg)

Sunday, 10th April 2022

4:30pm        Manchester City v Liverpool (Premier League)

Wednesday, 13th April 2022

8:00pm        Liverpool v Benfica (UEFA Champions League, quarter-final, second leg)

Saturday, 16th April 2022 / Sunday 17th April 2022 (TBC)

TBC               Manchester City v Liverpool (FA Cup semi-final)

Tuesday, 19th April 2022

8:00pm        Liverpool v Manchester United (Premier League)

Sunday, 24th April 2022

4:30pm         Liverpool v Everton (Premier League)

Saturday, 30th April 2022

12:30pm       Newcastle United v Liverpool (Premier League)

Should Liverpool qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-final the first leg will take place on 26th or 27th April.

