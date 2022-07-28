Skip to main content

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - August 2022 - Premier League

After a shorter than normal pre-season, Liverpool are looking forward to kicking off their Premier League campaign and we can bring you all the fixtures for August 2022.

Last season, the Reds heartbreakingly missed out on the title to rivals Manchester City by just one point on a dramatic last day when it looked like Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa would help Liverpool win the league.

It wasn't to be and was the second occasion in just four seasons that Liverpool have gained more than ninety points but lost out by a solitary one to Pep Guardiola's team.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team responds in a similar fashion to their 2018/19 disappointment when the following season they romped home to Premier League glory.

The World Cup in Qatar means there will be a break in Premier League action in November and December so this season's fixtures get underway earlier this year leaving all teams including Liverpool with a busy August schedule.

Liverpool's August Fixtures

Sat, 6th August        12.30pm Fulham v Liverpool                       Premier League

Mon, 15th August    8:00pm  Liverpool v Crystal Palace            Premier League 

Mon, 22nd August   8:00pm  Manchester United v Liverpool   Premier League  

Sat, 27th August       3:00pm  Liverpool v Bournemouth           Premier League

Wed, 31st August     8:00pm  Liverpool v Newcastle United     Premier League

