Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - February 2022 - Includes Re-Arranged Premier League Match With Leeds United

The month of February will prove to be a pivotal one in Liverpool's season as they participate in all four competitions and we can now bring you all the fixtures and schedule.

Kaide Gordon and Trent Alexander-Arnold post-match against Shrewsbury, Gordon scored his debut FA cup goal.

In the Premier League, Liverpool finished January's fixtures by closing the gap on leaders Manchester City to nine points with a game in hand. They will need to continue winning every game to apply as much pressure as possible on their rivals.

The Champions League will also resume in February with the tricky looking first leg of the round of 16 tie against Inter Milan

After the international break, the Reds season will resume with an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Cardiff City. They can also look forward to their first domestic cup final since 2016 when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February.

Here are the fixtures and schedule (all times are GMT):

Sunday, 6th February

12:00pm    Liverpool v Cardiff City (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Thursday, 10th February

7:45pm      Liverpool v Leicester City (Premier League)

Sunday, 13th February

2:00pm      Burnley v Liverpool (Premier League)

Wednesday, 16th February

8:00pm      Inter Milan v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, 1st leg)

Saturday, 19th February

3:00pm      Liverpool v Norwich City (Premier League)

Wednesday, 23rd February

7:45pm Liverpool v Leeds United (Premier League)

Sunday, 27th February

4:30pm       Chelsea v Liverpool (Carabao Cup Final)

The Premier League fixture away at Arsenal, scheduled for February 26, has been postponed because of the Carabao Cup final taking place that weekend.

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - February 2022 - Includes Re-Arranged Premier League Match With Leeds United

