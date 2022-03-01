Skip to main content
Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

February was a fantastic month for Liverpool which saw them win their first silverware of the season and we can now bring you the fixtures and schedule for March.

Jurgen Klopp's team won the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday when they beat Chelsea on penalties and they will be looking to continue their bid for more trophies in March.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will participate in fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup over the coming weeks in a month that will be pivotal in how they finish the season.

March 2022 Fixtures & Schedule

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

8:15pm     Liverpool v Norwich City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Saturday, 5th March 2022

5:30pm    Liverpool v West Ham United (Premier League)

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

8:00pm    Liverpool v Inter Milan (Champions League R16, 2nd leg)

Saturday, 12th March 2022

12:30pm   Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool (Premier League)

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

8:15pm     Arsenal v Liverpool (Premier League)

Sunday, 20th March 2022

4:30pm    Liverpool v Manchester United (Premier League)*

*Should Liverpool beat Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the quarter-final tie will be arranged for the weekend of Saturday, 19th March, and the Manchester United Premier League match will be rescheduled.

