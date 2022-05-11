Liverpool Forward Signs New Contract

Liverpool have announced that forward Max Woltman has signed a new contract at the club.

The positive news that Liverpool had tied down another of their promising youngsters was announced on the official club website on Wednesday.

19-year-old Woltman has been with the Liverpool Academy for 12 years and has enjoyed an impressive season for the under 19 UEFA Youth League team and the under 23s, finishing with nine goals.

Woltman made a surprise first-team debut in the Champions League victory against AC Milan in the San Siro in December when he replaced Takumi Minamino late on.

He followed that up with a start and another 45 minutes first team experience under his belt against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round a month later.

Woltman played junior football for Greenleas FC and signed his first professional deal with Liverpool in January 2021.

