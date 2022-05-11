Liverpool Forward Signs New Contract
Liverpool have announced that forward Max Woltman has signed a new contract at the club.
The positive news that Liverpool had tied down another of their promising youngsters was announced on the official club website on Wednesday.
19-year-old Woltman has been with the Liverpool Academy for 12 years and has enjoyed an impressive season for the under 19 UEFA Youth League team and the under 23s, finishing with nine goals.
Woltman made a surprise first-team debut in the Champions League victory against AC Milan in the San Siro in December when he replaced Takumi Minamino late on.
Read More
He followed that up with a start and another 45 minutes first team experience under his belt against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round a month later.
Woltman played junior football for Greenleas FC and signed his first professional deal with Liverpool in January 2021.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds
- Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season
- Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'
- Former Liverpool Midfielder Says West Ham's Declan Rice Would Be The 'Super Athlete' To Replace Captain Jordan Henderson At Liverpool
- LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |