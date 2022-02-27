Liverpool Handed Fitness Boost Just Before the Carabao Cup Final Between Liverpool and Chelsea

Liverpool are looking to pick up their first piece of silverware of the season when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday evening. Diogo Jota who was a doubt has been passed fit for the final.

Liverpool have been handed a fitness boost for the Carabao Cup final that is due to take place between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Roberto Firmino is surely missing out on this game. The Brazilian ace is missing out due to a groin strain that he sustained a week or so ago. He should be back to full fitness sooner rather than later.

Diogo Jota was almost certain to miss out too. However, he has made a recovery from an ankle injury. The injury was confirmed not to be serious and more so around the ankle than the ankle itself.

Pep mentioned during the press conference, “Jota, so far no reaction on the things he did, so the straight-line running, the changes of direction and the ball work he did, so that’s a good sign. He isn’t ruled out but still it will be a challenge.”

It is almost certain that Jota will not start the game. However, his availability from the bench adds loads of strength to Liverpool. We can expect to see Sadio Mané, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah continue their partnership in front of goal.

Jota being available, albeit from the bench is a huge boost for Liverpool who are favourites to win this game and pick up their first piece of silverware out of the four possible trophies that they are competing for.

