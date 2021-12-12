Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Liverpool Starlet Harvey Elliott Set to Return From Injury In January

Author:

In a recent report, it's been claimed that Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is on track to return from his injury in January.

When Harvey Elliott dislocated his ankle against Leeds United in September, a lot of people thought that was his season over.

It was heartbreaking for the young lad. He was only 18-years-old and at the start of the season he'd cemented himself as a Liverpool starter.

However, since the injury, Elliott has been so upbeat and determined to return stronger than ever.

This commitment that the 18-year-old has put into his recovery could mean that he returns to the team earlier than expected.

Read More

In a recent report in the Mirror by David Lynch, he claims that Elliott is on track to return next month from a serious ankle injury.

However, he does go onto say that 'Liverpool are still reluctant to put a timeline on the midfielders return, citing the potential for setbacks in his rehabilitation.'

Sources close to the club also go on to say that 'Elliott’s commitment to a gruelling programme has put him in a position to resume full training ahead of schedule'

