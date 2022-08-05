Skip to main content

Liverpool Have Lost Best Player According to West Ham United Star

West Ham United forward, Michail Antonio, has said that Sadio Mane was Liverpool's best player and has hinted that Liverpool fans may worry about the season ahead.

Michael Antonio spoke on the Footballer's Football Podcast, where he told his co-host, who is a Liverpool fan, that "overall he [Sadio Mane] was your best player".

Sadio Mane

Whether you agree with Michail Antonio's statement or not - it begs the question of how much Liverpool will suffer with the loss of their Senegalese forward or even thrive off of his replacements.

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window of 2021-22 but had originally planned to sign him in the summer instead. The early signing was due to significant interest from Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, so Jurgen Klopp swooped in to steal the Colombian gem.

Luis Diaz was hyped as the replacement for Sadio Mane, with his natural ability out wide on that left-hand side utilising the ability for him to cut inside and score goals on his right foot, something synonymous with Sadio Mane's style of play during the peak of his career at Liverpool.

The big-money summer signing of Darwin Nunez all but confirmed Sadio Mane's departure from Anfield as Liverpool's front-line roster started to take on a new shape in this evolutionary period at Liverpool.

Luis Diaz

Whether or not Sadio Mane's goals can be sourced from elsewhere on the pitch in the same numbers as the Senegalese output, is yet to be seen, but the recent reinforcements of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and even Fabio Carvalho are certainly exciting prospects.

