Skip to main content
'Liverpool Have Offered Roberto Firmino A New Short-Term Contract' - Fabrizio Romano

IMAGO / PA Images

'Liverpool Have Offered Roberto Firmino A New Short-Term Contract' - Fabrizio Romano

The Brazilian's existing deal expires at the end of the season but is keen to stay on Merseyside.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool have offered Roberto Firmino a new 'short-term contract', according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 31-year-old, who is currently nursing a calf injury, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield with the likes of Atletico Madrid reported to be interested.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

Romano reports however that Firmino has explained that staying on Merseyside is his priority and that the Anfield hierarchy have responded by offering him a contract extension withfor which talks continue.

“It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool”. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LFCTR Verdict

Jurgen Klopp has never hidden his admiration for Firmino and as a result it should be no surprise that it looks like he could extend his stay at Liverpool.

Whilst some Reds fans may have concern regarding offering a new contract to a player in his thirties, there are unlikely to be many complaints when Klopp has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Firmino as attacking options next season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea Team News: Nunez & Mudryk In Contention For Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Anfield Road Stand Expansion
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Chelsea - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Wins Standard Chartered Player of the Month for December

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Ruben Neves Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Wolves Hoping To Keep Hold Of Midfielder In January Amid Interest From Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham, Manchester United & Barcelona

By Neil Andrew
SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 12 February 2022.
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Marcelo Brozovic 'Exchange Proposal' Involving Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
Josko Gvardiol
Match Coverage

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Luis Diaz Arthur Melo Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Report: 'Zero Chance' Liverpool Midfielder Will Leave Club In January

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

'In The Conversation': Journalist Confirms Caicedo Interest

By Chris Stonadge