'Liverpool Have Offered Roberto Firmino A New Short-Term Contract' - Fabrizio Romano
Liverpool have offered Roberto Firmino a new 'short-term contract', according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 31-year-old, who is currently nursing a calf injury, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield with the likes of Atletico Madrid reported to be interested.
Romano reports however that Firmino has explained that staying on Merseyside is his priority and that the Anfield hierarchy have responded by offering him a contract extension withfor which talks continue.
“It’s fantastic playing high-level football here with great players. I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool”.
LFCTR Verdict
Jurgen Klopp has never hidden his admiration for Firmino and as a result it should be no surprise that it looks like he could extend his stay at Liverpool.
Whilst some Reds fans may have concern regarding offering a new contract to a player in his thirties, there are unlikely to be many complaints when Klopp has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Firmino as attacking options next season.
