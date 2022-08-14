Skip to main content

Liverpool In Talks To Extend £10m Deal For Sleeve Sponsor

Since 2020, Liverpool have played with the Expedia logo on the sleeve of their shirts - something which may continue with a new multi-million-pound deal, as confirmed by CEO Billy Hogan.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, Expedia have first refusal on renewing their agreement at Anfield, and with the current sponsor contract set to end at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, the talks over a potential extension have taken place.

Bill Hogan spoke to FC Business; "our partnership with Expedia is working great" he said. "We are speaking with companies and it is an ongoing process" he goes on to say, potentially revealing that it isn't inconceivable that Liverpool have a new sleeve sponsor next season.

Given that Liverpool recently struck a lucrative £50m per year deal with Standard Chartered to remain as the main shirt sponsor - it isn't ludicrous to suggest that a high-profile sleeve sponsorship deal will be made ahead of the 2023-24 season.

As of right now, no agreement with Expedia has been reached but talks are ongoing.

