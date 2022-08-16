Liverpool Injuries: Latest Update & Possible Return Dates - Nightmare Continues For Jurgen Klopp

It has been a difficult period for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with injuries hampering his available options with the Premier League now underway and we can bring you the latest update on those players who are missing.

Klopp saw his team fight back to earn a point at home to Crystal Palace on Monday thanks to a Luis Diaz wonder goal but has been hampered by injury issues since the start of pre-season.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Here is the latest on all the injuries, with our view on a possible return date for those where an indication has been provided.

Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Klopp via Liverpoolfc.com on 29th July.

“Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after holiday.

“He came back and first training (session) felt it again. We checked it and it was not good so I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks and then he should be fine."

Possible Return Date - Mid August

Calvin Ramsay (unknown)

The new signing from Aberdeen has not trained since joining the club after an issue was picked up during his medical.

Possible Return Date - Unknown

Ibrahima Konate (knee)

Defender Konate picked up a nasty-looking knee injury during the pre-season friendly with Strasbourg with Klopp admitting he will be 'out for a while'.

Possible Return Date - Unknown

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Joel Matip (groin)

After missing training on Friday with a groin problem, Matip has now been ruled out with a muscle strain with Klopp suggesting he is likely to be missing for two weeks.

Possible Return Date - Everton (a) - 3rd September

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain (hamstring)

Klopp via Liverpoolfc.com on 29th July.

“With Oxlade it will take longer. It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer. But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

Possible Return Date - October

Curtis Jones (calf)

The midfielder felt a problem in his calf after the Community Shield victory against Manchester City and has not played since.

Klopp (via Liverpoolfc.com) on 5th August:

"We hope with Curtis we caught it in the right moment, that's just how it is with young players. They have some kind of stress reactions sometimes and then if they go over it because it's not massive pain, it could lead to something serious. We caught it early but we still have to be careful. That's it with him, so he is not in."

Possible Return Date - End of August

Thiago Alcantara (hamstring)

Reports have suggested that the hamstring injury picked up by Thiago will keep him out for 4-6 weeks.

Possible Return Date - Mid September

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Diogo Jota (hamstring)

The Portuguese international suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in pre-season with the latest update via Liverpoolfc.com on 2nd August.

"I was coming back in this pre-season, I felt it a little bit again. So it will be a few more weeks, I would say."

Possible Return Date - End August

Roberto Firmino (Unknown)

The Brazilian was left out of the squad for the clash with Crystal Palace as a precaution and Klopp admitted after the game he may return in time for the huge match with Manchester United on Monday.

Possible Return Date - Manchester United (a) - 22nd August

The Liverpool manager also mentioned after the match with Palace that both Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson had issues which meant neither player could start against Patrick Vieira's team.

As both came through their substitute appearances unscathed, the hope will be they are now fine and ready for the trip to Old Trafford.

