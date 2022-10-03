Liverpool Injury List: Latest On Current Injuries In Jurgen Klopp's Squad

Despite Liverpool's disappointing form, manager Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return of a number of players from injury during the international break.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay are both on the comeback trail and the Ireland goalkeeper played for Barry Lewtas's under-21s on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Ibrahima Konate is also back in full training and closing in on a first-team return which could come against Rangers in the Champions League.

Ibrahima Konate has returned to full training after a knee injury. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

As things stand, it looks like only four players remain on the treatment table, and here is the latest on those still missing.

Andy Robertson

The Scottish captain picked up a knee injury in the humiliating defeat against Napoli and has not featured since.

Klopp provided an update however suggesting that he is already back running outside and not far away from a return.

Curtis Jones

England under-21 international Jones has been missing since the Community Shield with a stress reaction in a bone around the tibia.

He looked to be on the verge of a comeback prior to the international break but suffered a setback.

A report in The Times last week however suggested he is also closing in on a return to action.

Curtis Jones has been missing since the Community Shield win. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The 29-year-old picked up a serious hamstring injury in the pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace and has been out since.

He is unlikely to return until the end of October at the earliest. Was left out of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League squad for the group stages.

Naby Keita

The Guinea international is another who is out with a hamstring problem which he picked up in training prior to the defeat at Old Trafford to Manchester United.

Like Oxlade-Chamberlain, he was left out of the Champions League squad and is another who will not return before the end of October according to the most recent updates.

