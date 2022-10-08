Liverpool Injury List: The Latest News On Injured Players In Jurgen Klopp's Squad

After a busy start to the season for Liverpool's medical department, the injury situation at the club is starting to ease which will be a big boost to manager Jurgen Klopp as he tries to lift his flagging team.

Thiago Alcantara was missing for a few weeks after injuring his hamstring on the opening day of the season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here is the latest on Liverpool's injured players:

Curtis Jones

The midfielder returned to full training on Thursday and could be in contention for either the Premier League match against Arsenal or the Champions League encounter against Rangers.

Andy Robertson

Scotland captain Robertson has been missing since the humiliating 4-1 defeat against Napoli with a knee problem and Klopp confirmed (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the Arsenal match that he is outside running and also closing in on a return.

Andy Robertson is closing in on a return after a knee injury. IMAGO / sportphoto24

Naby Keita/Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Both players are yet to feature in the Premier League after picking up hamstring problems and the latest reports have suggested they could return towards the end of October.

Arthur Melo

There was confusion when the on-loan Brazilian was not in the squad for the victory over Rangers on Tuesday but Klopp confirmed that he picked up a muscle injury in the final training session ahead of that match and is awaiting further assessment.

