Liverpool Injury News: Huge Updates On Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, And Ibrahima Konate

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool's training session today has provided huge updates on the fitness and injury status of Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, and Ibrahima Konate.
Liverpool face Ajax in the Netherlands tomorrow night, with a draw guaranteeing qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After beating Ajax at Anfield and a double win over Rangers, the Reds currently lie in second place in Group A, three points behind leaders Napoli, who they lost to in the opening match.

Despite an impressive win over Manchester City and a hard-fought win against West Ham, Liverpool were at the wrong end of an embarrassment on Saturday, losing to bottom-of-the-league Nottingham Forest.

Before the match, it was made known that both Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez were missing. The Spanish maestro was out with an ear infection, with Nunez picking up an injury in the match at home to West Ham.

Injury Updates

During Liverpool's pre-match training session today ahead of tomorrow's big clash, it was clear to see who is available for Jurgen Klopp and who is not. 

Naby Keita is one player to have gotten over his injury and is back in full-squad training. Two other players to miss on Saturday who are back in training are Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate.

The Uruguayan forward was the match-winnerare are  just a week ago against West Ham, but alongside Konate, missed the loss against Nottingham Forest at the weekend. 

However, there is bad news regarding the availability of Thiago Alcantara. The midfielder missed Saturday's match due to an ear infection and is yet to miss the Champions League tie for the same reason. 

Thiago was not pictured in training, but with just an ear infection, he will likely return for the match against Leeds United in the Premier League.

