Liverpool Injury Update - Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay & Caoimhin Kelleher
Liverpool have picked up a number of injury issues during the pre-season campaign and we can bring you the latest updates on the players who are currently missing.
The Premier League season kicks off in ten days time so manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have as many options available to him as possible.
With two matches still to play ahead of the big kick-off, the German will also be hoping to avoid any more issues.
Here are the latest update on Liverpool's injuries:
Alisson Becker
The Brazilian picked up an abdominal injury and hasn't featured in pre-season since the defeat to Manchester United.
There was some positive news this week however as the 29-year-old returned to training. Whilst the match against RB Salzburg on Wednesday may come too early, Alisson could be in contention for the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday.
Diogo Jota
Portugal international Jota has suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury he picked up at the end of the season whilst playing for the national team.
He is not taking part in the training camp in Austria and may miss the start of the campaign.
Read More
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Oxlade-Chamberlain is another who picked up a muscle injury during pre-season when he limped off in the victory over Crystal Palace.
Again, no return date has been put on the 28-year-old and his availability is also doubtful for the season opener.
Calvin Ramsay
An issue was picked up in Ramsay's medical before signing for the club that needed some attention before his campaign can get underway.
Whilst he is present in Austria, he is yet to return to the training field.
Caoimhin Kelleher
There was shock when Kelleher was left out of the tour to Bangkok and Singapore but Klopp confirmed that it was injury related rather than anything to do with a potential transfer.
The Ireland international remains out of action with no sign of a return as things stand.
Liverpool take on RB Salzburg in Austria this evening and you can find details of when and how to watch the match HERE.
