Skip to main content

Liverpool Injury Update - Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay & Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool have picked up a number of injury issues during the pre-season campaign and we can bring you the latest updates on the players who are currently missing.

The Premier League season kicks off in ten days time so manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have as many options available to him as possible.

With two matches still to play ahead of the big kick-off, the German will also be hoping to avoid any more issues.

Jurgen Klopp

Here are the latest update on Liverpool's injuries:

Alisson Becker

The Brazilian picked up an abdominal injury and hasn't featured in pre-season since the defeat to Manchester United.

There was some positive news this week however as the 29-year-old returned to training. Whilst the match against RB Salzburg on Wednesday may come too early, Alisson could be in contention for the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday.

Alisson Becker

Diogo Jota

Portugal international Jota has suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury he picked up at the end of the season whilst playing for the national team.

He is not taking part in the training camp in Austria and may miss the start of the campaign.

Diogo Jota
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain is another who picked up a muscle injury during pre-season when he limped off in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Again, no return date has been put on the 28-year-old and his availability is also doubtful for the season opener.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Calvin Ramsay

An issue was picked up in Ramsay's medical before signing for the club that needed some attention before his campaign can get underway.

Whilst he is present in Austria, he is yet to return to the training field.

Calvin Ramsay

Caoimhin Kelleher

There was shock when Kelleher was left out of the tour to Bangkok and Singapore but Klopp confirmed that it was injury related rather than anything to do with a potential transfer.

The Ireland international remains out of action with no sign of a return as things stand.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool take on RB Salzburg in Austria this evening and you can find details of when and how to watch the match HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Quotes

'A Night Each Second Should Have Been On Video' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Initiation Night

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Jude Bellingham Gives 'Huge Hint' At Liverpool Move As Borussia Dortmund Aim To Hold Onto England Star

By Damon Carr45 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wary Of Threat Of Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham & Arsenal In Premier League Title Race

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes To Join Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Mabaya
Quotes

‘You Have to Show Some Bravery to Get There, Everybody Was Nervous When They Had to Go There, That’s Normal’ - Jurgen Klopp on Pre-season Initiations

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘It’s the First Time in My Life I Thought, Yeah, We Should Have Put That on Social Media.’ - Klopp on Austria Party That Lead to Conga

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
imago1013312683h
Media

Watch: Andrew Robertson Scores Brave Diving Header in Liverpool Training Session

By Alex Caddick8 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Just Using Our Structure in a Better Way, That’s What We Are Working On’ - Jurgen Klopp on Importance of Austria Pre-season Camp

By Matty Orme12 hours ago