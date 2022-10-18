Liverpool Injury Update: Diogo Jota Ruled Out Of Portugal World Cup Side

The biggest story for Liverpool this season has been their slow start fueled primarily by injuries to key players.

The following players have all been injured for several weeks at some point during this season, Andy Robertson, Arthur Melo, Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Fabio Carvalho, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz.

Diogo Jota Out Of The World Cup IMAGO / PA Images

The recent loss of Luis Diaz leaves Liverpool already thin up top. It was devasting then to see Portugal's first choice Sports paper A Bola reporting today that Diogo Jota's calf injury is serious enough to keep him out of the World Cup.

This is blow to both club and country as Diogo Jota when fit is typically a starter for both sides. Jota was already out injured out for August and most of September but has five assists to his name in just eight games.

Jurgen Klopp IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

With Jota and Diaz injured Jurgen Klopp will now face a selection conundrum. He has both Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez fit but adding a third forward will force a decision between Roberto Firmino or potentially Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones.

It's more likely that Salah, Nunez and Firmino get the nod but how they line up will be interesting to see. Nunez could play on the left with Frimino in the center or vice versa.

Liverpool play West Ham tomorrow so all will be revealed in short order.

