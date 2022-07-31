Liverpool Injury Update: Ibrahima Konate Forced Off In Liverpool's Friendly Against Strasbourg

Ibrahima Konate came off injured in Liverpool's last friendly match against Strasbourg, as The Reds suffer a 3-0 defeat. There are also updates on two other missing players.

Liverpool finished off their pre-season preparations this evening as they lose 3-0 at home to French side Strasbourg.

The Reds' first team won their first trophy of the season yesterday after beating Manchester City in the Community Shield, but tonight's friendly was a chance for fringe players to stake their claim.

Despite the match ending in a poor result, with just as poor performances, it was the injuries and the players missing from the squad that will give Jurgen Klopp and the fans worries.

Ibrahima Konate came off in the 57th minute, holding his right leg. His injury, at the moment, is unknown, however, he may miss Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham next week,

Two other noticeable players missing from the squad were Naby Keita and Curtis Jones. It has been revealed by boss Jurgen Klopp that Keita was ill and Jones had felt a knock before the match.

More will be revealed later on in the week if the three players are ready for the start of the Premier League.

