Skip to main content

Liverpool Injury Update: Ibrahima Konate Forced Off In Liverpool's Friendly Against Strasbourg

Ibrahima Konate came off injured in Liverpool's last friendly match against Strasbourg, as The Reds suffer a 3-0 defeat. There are also updates on two other missing players.

Liverpool finished off their pre-season preparations this evening as they lose 3-0 at home to French side Strasbourg.

The Reds' first team won their first trophy of the season yesterday after beating Manchester City in the Community Shield, but tonight's friendly was a chance for fringe players to stake their claim.

Despite the match ending in a poor result, with just as poor performances, it was the injuries and the players missing from the squad that will give Jurgen Klopp and the fans worries.

Ibrahima Konate came off in the 57th minute, holding his right leg. His injury, at the moment, is unknown, however, he may miss Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham next week,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two other noticeable players missing from the squad were Naby Keita and Curtis Jones. It has been revealed by boss Jurgen Klopp that Keita was ill and Jones had felt a knock before the match. 

More will be revealed later on in the week if the three players are ready for the start of the Premier League.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Liverpool Will Suffer' - Former Premier League Player Highlights Importance Of Thiago Alcantara

By Damon Carr38 minutes ago
imago1013518034h
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Perfect Start For Nunez & Reds

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
imago1013529429h
Quotes

'It Was Really Good' - Jurgen Klopp On Darwin Nunez Community Shield Impact

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
Hakan Calhanoglu Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Linked With Inter Milan Playmaker & Two Others From Serie A As Klopp Looks For Cover For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'Hopefully It’s Not The Last Trophy We Win This Season' - Liverpool's Andrew Roberton Gives His Reaction To Community Shield Victory

By Rowan Lee7 hours ago
Community Shield
Quotes

'There Is A Lot Of Positives To Take From The Game' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On Community Shield Win

By Rowan Lee7 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Report: 'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Ends Speculation About His Anfield Future

By Rowan Lee8 hours ago
Community Shield
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Community Shield Player Ratings

By Damon Carr9 hours ago