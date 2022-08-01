Skip to main content

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Provides Latest On Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita & Curtis Jones

After Liverpool were defeated 3-0 by Ligue 1 club Strasbourg at Anfield on Monday, manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the injury and illness issues for Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

French defender Konate was playing in the match against the French club when a challenge left him with a knee problem and needing to be substituted.

Klopp spoke after the game (via Liverpoolfc.com) about the concern around the 23-year-old's injury but admitted he is hopeful it is only a minor problem.

"We don't know exactly yet on Ibou, but it doesn't look too concerning, so I hope we caught it in the right moment."

Guinea international Keita missed the match but Klopp explained that was due to illness rather than injury and he expects him back for this weekend's clash with Fulham.

The news was slightly more concerning for Jones however with Klopp not knowing the exact problem and images appearing online suggesting he was wearing a protective boot at the match last night.

"Naby is ill and Curtis felt a little bit and we couldn't take any risks. Naby is ill, so no (will be fine for Fulham). Curtis, we have to see. (There) was no impact or whatever, so that always makes it a bit, 'My god, what could it be?

"We had no time; he felt it today and he wanted to play desperately, but then the medical department said no and that we needed to make further tests. We will do that tomorrow and then we will know more."

It's been a challenging pre-season in respect of injuries for Liverpool, and Klopp will be hoping for positive news on all three ahead of the Premier League kicking off at the weekend.

