Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fitness Concerns To Matip, Thiago, Keita, Jones & Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued some worrying fitness news ahead of the Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday.

Klopp was speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference when he gave a number of updates in terms of the injury/illness status of his squad.

Thiago Alcantara

The Spanish international was not in training on Thursday and is expected to be missing again for the game against the Hammers with a hamstring problem.

Joel Matip

In a surprising update provided by Klopp, he confirmed that retired Cameroon international Matip is ill (not Covid) and will miss the match at Anfield.

Joel Matip

Curtis Jones

The England under 21 international was substituted as a precaution at half-time in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Norwich City with a thigh injury. Klopp admitted he was unsure as to whether Jones would be ready for Saturday.

Naby Keita

Another surprise was when Klopp mentioned he doesn't know if Keita will be fit to take the field for West Ham. He confirmed that the Guinea international missed the FA Cup game with the Canaries as a result of an injury issue.

It is not known exactly what the problem is but he did come away limping after the heavy clash with Trevoh Chalobah in the Carabao Cup final win.

Naby Keita

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian will not be ready for Saturday's clash due to a muscle injury but is expected to return to full training on Sunday ahead of the Champions League match with Inter Milan on Tuesday.

