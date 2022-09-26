Liverpool Injury Update: Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Expected Return Dates Revealed

After a difficult start to the season for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, there are signs that the injury crisis that engulfed the club is easing.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Since the beginning of pre-season, the 55-year-old has had to deal with a whole host of injury problems that at one stage saw him without 10 first-team players.

The German's midfield has been the worst hit area with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all having been sidelined.

Whilst Spanish international Thiago returned to help Liverpool to victory against Ajax in the Champions League, Henderson and Jones should not be too far away either.

The outlook is not quite as good for Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita however with the Liverpool Echo reporting that neither player are likely to be back in action until the end of October at the earliest from their respective hamstring injuries.

It has truly been a nightmare period for Liverpool's manager and will be difficult for both players to get up to speed quickly especially as there will be an enforced break just a couple of weeks later for the World Cup in Qatar.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |