Liverpool Injury Update - Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott

There was positive news for Jurgen Klopp last week as a number of Liverpool players returned to the squad for the wins against Porto and Southampton. There are still five players missing however and we bring you the latest on their injuries.

Naby Keita

The Guinea international picked up a hamstring problem during the clash with Brighton at the end of October.

Klopp was hopeful that the 26 year old midfielder would return after the international break and ahead of the Arsenal match said:

'Naby is in a good way as well, getting closer.'

“Probably next week we expect him back in team training, let’s see what that means for the Porto game – but not for the weekend.'

This would indicate Keita must be close to a return and hopefully we will see him in training this week.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Joe Gomez

The defender was another to pick up a muscle injury prior to the international break and hasn't yet returned.

Klopp's latest update on Gomez suggested that he was not far away.

“So Joe is obviously still not available. He is in a good way and it looks pretty good. It was clear he will need a few weeks and that’s still [the case], the rehab is not finished. But in a good place actually.”

It sounds like the England international is not too far away from a return and should hopefully be back early to mid December.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian injured a hamstring in the Champions League victory over Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

At the time the outlook did not look good due to the severity of the hamstring injury but Klopp was more upbeat speaking prior to the Arsenal clash.

“Bobby [is] getting closer but not for the weekend. We’ll see, that will take a little bit longer still.”

The 30 year old should be back on the pitch sometime in December and hopefully before the hectic Christmas fixture list.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Curtis Jones

The 20 year old picked up a freak eye injury in training ahead of that Atletico Madrid match and is having to be very careful with his return.

Liverpool issued an update in mid November suggesting it would still be a few more weeks.

'Further diagnosis has confirmed Jones will remain out of action for at least a few weeks more as he recovers from the problem, which is specific to the eye and not the socket.'

It's difficult to speculate when the player may return. This is not like a muscle injury where you can normally assess the likely time frame.

The good news is Jones has been able to do other fitness related work so as soon as the eye is fine he will be able to return to action.

Harvey Elliott

The rehab is going well for the Liverpool youngster who dislocated his ankle back in September at Elland Road.

He has been pictured outside at the AXA Training Centre running and also able to do gym work on the injured ankle.

Once the work is done to heal and strengthen the injured ankle, the next steps will be kicking a ball and returning to full training.

Liverpool haven't put a timeframe on the 18 year old's return and rightly so but former player Paul Robinson said recently it could be before the end of the year.

