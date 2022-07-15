Liverpool Injury Update: Player Potentially Missing Start Of The Season As Injury List Increases | Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool are suffering many injuries this pre-season and another player is added to the list today, which will potentially see him miss the start of the upcoming season.

Following Liverpool's pre-season win over Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp gave updates on three injured players. One of them with an injury that could see him miss the start of the season.

The Liverpool manager spoke about the injuries to both Alisson and Diogo Jota, stating that one of them will definitely miss the charity shield match against Manchester City.

"Ali, I think, has the chance for City and Diogo not.

"Ali, he feels a muscle, abdominal. It's nothing serious but, again, we prepare a full season. So he can train but just not like before, so he should not play in the moment. Not normal goalie training but he has a pre-season, so he doesn't lose time.

"But yeah, these kind of things happen. The boys have to travel a lot and train and you never know exactly.

"It's only little things, nothing serious but we have to be careful because the rest of the season is much longer than the start."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also suffered yet another setback in todays friendly match. The midfielder pulled his hamstring, which doesn’t look good according to Klopp. Ox will potentially miss the beginning of the season due to this injury, which is another disappointment for the English star.

"Of course it's very disappointing for us because Oxlade trained all the time really well since the pre-season started.

"It happened obviously with Ox in the past when it gets more intense and something can happen. Now this is just a muscle thing and that's OK. We had worse situations, so I'm OK with it.

"I don't know exactly how long it will take but he will be back and then it's all fine. He is obviously a top-class player and he can help us."

Author Verdict

Some fans may say it’s unlucky. Me? I say if the club are happy to rely on an injury prone player then what else are do we expect?

This is something I and many have warned what will happen. No point having 8 ‘midfielders when over half of them are either injury prone, not good enough or both of the above.

