Liverpool Injury Update: The Latest On The Current Injuries In Jurgen Klopp's Squad

Ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash with rivals Manchester City on Thursday, we can bring you the latest on all the injuries in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Liverpool endured a nightmare period with respect to injuries prior to the World Cup so Klopp will be hoping for better luck when the season resumes.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here is the latest on the injured players:

Curtis Jones

The midfielder did travel to Dubai for Liverpool's training camp but did not participate in any meaningful action and will not return to team training for another week.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott Arthur Melo IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Brazilian international Melo suffered a muscle problem after working hard to get himself ready for match action after agreeing his loan deal from Juventus.

He was expected to be ruled out until February but reports suggest that he will be ready to return sooner.

Kaide Gordon

The youngster, who burst onto the scene in last season's Carabao Cup has been out with a long-term injury issue but is on the comeback trail although no date has been set for his return.

Pep Lijnders provided an update (via Liverpoolfc.com) at the pre-match press conference for the clash with Manchester City.

“He went with us to Dubai and started running [for the] first time. We know with these long-term injuries, where there is a lot of uncertainty, that he deserves a mention as well because the boy is very professional and gives everything.

“Even when new boys are coming up and flying and making big steps, we never will forget the old young ones, basically.”

Diogo Jota

The Portuguese missed the World Cup after picking up a serious calf injury in the 1-0 victory against City at Anfield in October.

It had appeared he would be ruled out until February at least but reports have suggested he could return ahead of schedule.

IMAGO / ANP

Luis Diaz

Liverpool's Colombian international returned to training in Dubai but suffered a setback in his return from a knee problem which meant he needed an operation.

March has been set as the tentative return date for the 25-year-old.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |