Liverpool Injury Update - Who Is Likely To Be Available For The Arsenal Clash On Saturday?

It is a worrying time for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he saw four players return from international duty nursing injuries. This added further to the fitness problems that were already mounting up so we look ahead to who may or may not feature in Saturday's match with Arsenal.

Sadio Mane

There was some positive news when Mane was pictured in full training on Tuesday after he picked up what was reported as a rib injury whilst playing for Senegal.

Available For Arsenal? YES

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's skipper finished England's 5-0 thrashing with Albania with a tight groin and was sent back to Merseyside for assessment.

The 31 year old was pictured training alone on Tuesday but there is hope he will be available for selection on Saturday.

Available For Arsenal? Likely

Andy Robertson

Scotland captain Robertson hobbled off during his side's 2-0 win over Norway on Monday with a hamstring issue.

The good news is the injury does not appear to be too much of an issue but the club are unlikely to take any risks especially as deputy Kostas Tsimikas is in fine form.

Available For Arsenal? Unlikely

Divock Origi

The 26 year old striker left the field during Belgium's clash with Wales with a dead leg. There was some good news after the game however when manager Roberto Martinez indicated that he would be fine for Saturday.

Available For Arsenal? Likely

James Milner

Positive footage emerged over the past few days of James Milner working in the gym and then doing some work out on the grass at the AXA Training Centre.

It would appear therefore he is very close to a return but will need to take part in at least two training sessions to be considered.

Available For Arsenal? Bench at best

Naby Keita

The Guinea international was in brilliant form prior to picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton which ruled him out of the games for his country over the past two weeks.

There has been no update on the status of his injury and he didn't appear in the training photos for Tuesday so unless he is back in training today, it looks unlikely he will make it for Arsenal.

Available For Arsenal? Unlikely

Curtis Jones

The 20 year old midfielder has been ruled out since a freak eye injury picked up in training ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The club issued an update this week suggesting it is likely to be a few more weeks before he returns to action.

Available For Arsenal? NO

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's number nine was another who fell victim to a hamstring injury. Manager Klopp reported that the injury is a bad one so it will be a few more weeks until he returns.

Available For Arsenal? NO

IMAGO / Sportimage

Joe Gomez

The groin injury picked up by Gomez ruled him out of the Atletico Madrid game and the defeat at West Ham before the international break.

He is another who was not spotted in the training photos so looks to be struggling for the weekend.

Available For Arsenal? Unlikely

Harvey Elliott

Despite the positive progress made in his rehab, the 18 year old remains a long term casualty after dislocating his ankle back in September.

Available For Arsenal? NO

