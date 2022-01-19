Skip to main content
Liverpool Injury Update With Possible Return Dates - Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Phillips

Ahead of the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal on Thursday, Pep Lijnders has given an injury update on Liverpool’s missing players.

Thiago

The game at The Emirates will see the two teams play for the right to play Chelsea in the final at the end of February.

Liverpool will definitely be missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the trip to Arsenal and Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League assuming Egypt join Senegal and Guinea in the last 16 at AFCON.

There was some positive news yesterday when both Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips were pictured in full training.

For Elliott it may just be a matter of time before he will return to competitive action but to protect the 18 year old, Jurgen Klopp may hold off until after the winter break.

Phillips has recovered after fracturing his cheekbone against AC Milan and should be available to re-join the squad over the next few days.

Read More

Lijnders said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is hopeful of returning for Sunday’s match at Crystal Palace but will miss the Arsenal game.

This should mean however that the ankle injury he picked up shortly after scoring against Brentford at the weekend is not serious.

Liverpool’s assistant manager was also hopeful Thiago Alcantara will return to full training in preparation for the FA Cup match with Cardiff after the winter break.

The news was less positive however about striker Divock Origi as Lijnders confirmed he will not be ready for the Cardiff game.

