Liverpool Injury Update With Possible Return Dates - Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Elliott, Phillips, Matip

Slowly but surely Liverpool are getting positive news in terms of when some of their injured players will return and we can bring you the latest.

Joel Matip

The 30 year old central defender was withdrawn at half time in Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory against Arsenal on Thursday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, at his pre-match press conference for the Premier League clash wtth Crystal Palace on Sunday, explained that the change was precautionary and not tactical.

Hopefully, with no obvious signs of injury Matip will be available for selection for the match at Selhurst Park.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Klopp confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain was running outside on the pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday after his ankle injury picked up in the win against Brentford.

The Liverpool manager is therefore hoping he will be another available for selection for the clash with the Eagles.

Harvey Elliott

Despite returning to full training this week, due to the severity of his injury, no risks will be taken with the 18 year old.

With the winter break coming up and further opportunity for training, Elliott could come into contention for the FA Cup match with Cardiff City.

Thiago Alcantara

The Spanish midfielder's rehab on a hip problem has started and Pep Lijnders suggested earlier in the week he is likely to resume full training ahead of the Cardiff game.

Nat Phillips

Phillips was another to return to full training this week after a fractured cheekbone has kept him out since the clash with AC Milan in the San Siro.

He should be fine to return imminently but due to the players ahead of him will only be pushing for a squad place.

A transfer in January is a possibility for the likeable and talented central defender.

Divock Origi

The worst news injury wise of the week was in respect of Belgian Origi. After Klopp reported last week he had been out running on the training pitches, Lijnders dampened expectations when he spoke ahead of the Arsenal game.

It looks like the knee injury which the 26 year old has been nursing will keep him out beyond the Cardiff City game with no timescale put on his return.

