Liverpool Injury Updates Including Key Moment Of Progress For Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz is part of a now shrinking injury list for the Reds that only includes Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, James Milner, Arthur Melo and Naby Keita who are all currently sidelined.

Per Pep, James Milner has been cleared by concussion protocol and will be available for Liverpool's last Premier League game before the World Cup against Southampton.

Perhaps the most encouraging news was the update he provided on the young Columbian sensation Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz IMAGO / PA Images

Diaz had been shining for the Reds earlier this season with four goals and three assists in just 11 games.

Diaz joined Liverpool in January of this year from Porto, for what now appears to be a bargain at €47 million.

He immediately became a fan favorite with his energetic and pacey runs down the left flank. His chemistry with Jota, Firmino and Salah was almost instant.

When asked about the long-term injured players in his Press Conference as reported by the Liverpool Echo, Pep had only this to say about Diaz's progress.

“The longer injuries, Luis Diaz is running for the first time on Thursday. That’s good news because we all know how important he was last year and in the second half of the season."

Much better news than he had to offer for Diogo Jota, who will be a while according to Pep, “And Jota will take longer.”

Diogo Jota IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The only other injury updates from Pep were on Naby Keita and Joel Matip, Pep had this to say.

“Naby will be difficult, he’s still training individually. Let’s see for Southampton."

“Then we have of course Joel, who is getting closer to team training but will not make Southampton probably."

Liverpool face Derby County next on Wednesday night in the League Cup. It is likely that many first-team players will get a rest.