IMAGO / CTK Photo

Liverpool International Break Round-Up, Final Matches Before World Cup 2022

A quick look at how the Liverpool players representing their national teams fared over the last week in the lead-up to the World Cup.
It was a busy international period for members of Liverpool's squad with the final games taking place ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that all of his players return without injury or delay so he can get on with preparing for the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

We take a quick look at how Liverpool's players fared with their national teams.

Virgil van Dijk

The Reds' number four was on target to help the Netherlands secure qualification for the Nations League semi-finals with a 2-0 victory in Poland and a 1-0 win at home to Belgium with the 31-year-old scoring the solitary goal.

Virgil van Dijk

Darwin Nunez

The 23-year-old was part of an Uruguay team that fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Iran before scoring in a 2-0 victory over Canada on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez

Alisson Becker/Fabinho/Roberto Firmino

Alisson was in goal for Brazil's 3-0 win against Ghana and the 5-1 victory over Tunisia but Roberto Firmino was an unused sub in both games.

Fabinho played 37 minutes against Ghana but was also an unused sub in the win over Tunisia.

Mohamed Salah

30-year-old Salah helped Egypt to a 2-0 victory over Niger scoring both goals. Salah was allowed to travel back to Merseyside after the game and was given a rest for the game against Liberia.

Trent Alexander-Arnold/Jordan Henderson

Alexander-Arnold was an unused sub for England's 1-0 defeat to Italy and then surprisingly left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for the 3-3 draw with Germany.

Liverpool skipper Henderson was a late call-up for Southgate's squad after recovering from a hamstring injury and played the final few minutes in the Germany game.

Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson

Diogo Jota

The Liverpool striker was on hand to score in Portugal's brilliant 4-0 victory in Prague against the Czech Republic,

He also got another useful 79 minutes under his belt in the 1-0 defeat to Spain which saw Portugal just miss out on the Nations League semi-finals.

Diogo Jota

Kostas Tsimikas

The 26-year-old deputised superbly for Andy Robertson in Liverpool's crucial victory over Ajax just before the international break and played both games for Greece as they lost 1-0 in Cyprus before beating a Northern Ireland team 3-1 that included on loan defender Conor Bradley.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool's brilliant winger helped Colombia to a 4-1 win over Guatemala and then helped them win 3-2 against Mexico in California after they had trailed 2-0 at half-time.

