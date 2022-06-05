Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool - International Round-Up - Saturday, 4th June - Sadio Mane Hat-trick For Senegal Breaks Record

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was in irresistible form for Senegal on Saturday as he scored a hat-trick to become the leading scorer in their history.

Sadio Mane

The Lions of Teranga ran out 3-1 winners against Benin in the first qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

The 30-year-old who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool of late scored two in the first 22 minutes of the match in Diamniadio, before scoring this third from the penalty spot on the hour.

Benin scored a late consolation after they were reduced to ten men in the 51st minute when Sesso D'Almeida was shown a red card.

Mane has now scored 32 goals for Senegal taking him clear of previous record-holder Henri Camara.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Right-back Alexander-Arnold started for England and was substituted just before Hungary's winning penalty in the 66th minute as Gareth Southgate's team fell to a 1-0 defeat in their opening UEFA Nations League encounter.

Caoimhin Kelleher

There was also disappointment for Reds goalkeeper Kelleher as he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Armenia.

There will be more Reds in action on Sunday with the standout match being Neco Williams' Wales taking on Ukraine in Cardiff for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew52 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic Naby Keita
Transfers

'Will Improve Tenfold Under Klopp' - Fans React To Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea & USMNT Player Christian Pulisic Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Wales v Ukraine: How to Watch / Live Stream | FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff | Watch Liverpool's Neco Williams & Gareth Bale Aiming For Qatar

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Watch: Liverpool Transfer Target Serge Gnabry Score Six Goals Against Tottenham & Chelsea For Bayern Munich In UCL - Sadio Mane Replacement?

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Has Always Been Clear With Liverpool He Wanted A Move Away As Bayern Munich Linked

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
News

Virgil van Dijk And Thierry Henry Exchange Shirts As Netherlands Destroy Belgium (Includes Classy End Of Season Twitter Message From Liverpool Defender)

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Five - Bukayo Saka And Jarrod Bowen

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Transfer Latest: Southampton Could Receive Windfall If Striker Departs Liverpool - Bayern Munich, PSG & Real Madrid All Linked

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago