Liverpool - International Round-Up - Saturday, 4th June - Sadio Mane Hat-trick For Senegal Breaks Record

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was in irresistible form for Senegal on Saturday as he scored a hat-trick to become the leading scorer in their history.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The Lions of Teranga ran out 3-1 winners against Benin in the first qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

The 30-year-old who has been linked with a move away from Liverpool of late scored two in the first 22 minutes of the match in Diamniadio, before scoring this third from the penalty spot on the hour.

Benin scored a late consolation after they were reduced to ten men in the 51st minute when Sesso D'Almeida was shown a red card.

Mane has now scored 32 goals for Senegal taking him clear of previous record-holder Henri Camara.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Right-back Alexander-Arnold started for England and was substituted just before Hungary's winning penalty in the 66th minute as Gareth Southgate's team fell to a 1-0 defeat in their opening UEFA Nations League encounter.

Caoimhin Kelleher

There was also disappointment for Reds goalkeeper Kelleher as he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Armenia.

There will be more Reds in action on Sunday with the standout match being Neco Williams' Wales taking on Ukraine in Cardiff for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |