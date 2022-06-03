Skip to main content
Liverpool - International Round Up - Thursday, 2nd June - Three Reds Were In Action

Three Liverpool players were in action on Thursday as the end of season international matches got underway.

Conor Bradley Kostas Tsimikas

After Liverpool played in every single game possible during the 2021/22 season, manager Jurgen Klopp will be watching on and hoping his players can emerge from the matches with their national teams unscathed.

As the UEFA Nations League kicked off, two Liverpool players were in direct opposition as Northern Ireland took on Greece in Belfast.

Reds full-backs Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas both started the match as Greece picked up a 1-0 win.

18-year-old Bradley got another 62 minutes of match experience for his country under his belt whilst Tsimikas played the entire game.

Brazilians Alisson Becker and Fabinho made the long trip to Seoul as they took on South Korea in a friendly match.

Whilst Alisson remained an unused substitute, midfielder Fabinho played the last 20 minutes in Brazil’s 5-1 win which saw former Red Philippe Coutinho on the scoresheet.

Virgil van Dijk will be in action for the Netherlands as they travel to Belgium for a UEFA Nations League clash on Friday. 

Check back here tomorrow for further international updates.

