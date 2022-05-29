Skip to main content
Liverpool Issue Statement On UEFA Champions League Final Fan Entrance Issues

Liverpool have issued an official statement regarding the problems their fans experienced in trying to gain entry to the Stade de France for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Liverpool Fans

The statement was communicated on the official Liverpool website expressing their disappointment at the way the fans were treated and saying they have requested a formal investigation into the causes.

It reads as follows:

"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues"

