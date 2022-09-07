Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Called' Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'called' France international Aurelien Tchouameni before he got his dreamed move to Real Madrid based on recent claims

According to a recent report, Jurgen Klopp had a call with French star Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, hoping to lure the midfielder to Liverpool before he made his move to the Spanish giants.

The Anfield side has been recently struggling massively with fitness issues in the middle of the park, and despite having and overhaul of players in that position they are now desperate for available options.

After injuries sustained to Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and even Fabio Carvalho being the latest player to join the list of injured stars.

Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp has had no other option than to use young Harvey Elliott a lot more, and even feature 36-year old James Milner consistently in the starting XI.

But the Reds were anticipating an issue like this earlier in the window, and to avoid that they were looking at bringing yet another player before the summer transfer market ended.

The chosen one was non other than French midfielder Aurelien Thouameni. The 22-year old recently secured a combined 100 million euros move to Real Madrid.

But before Thouameni moved to Spain he was strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, and even though he ultimately chose the current Champions League winners, talks were said to be 'very serious' between him and the Merseyside club.

A recent claim by Fabrizio Romano has said that Jurgen Klopp had many phone calls with Tchouameni, trying to convince the player to move to Anfield.

The former AS Monaco man was very interested in a move to the Premier League, but once Real Madrid came calling he turned them down as it was 'his dream' to play for Los Blancos.

Jurgen Klopp then decided to stop his pursue for a midfielder, and wait until the upcoming window in order to get 'the right player', but a number of injuries forced him to dive into the market and eventually adding former Juventus star Arthur to his side.

