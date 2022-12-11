Skip to main content
Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp Suffer Possible Harvey Elliott Injury Scare

IMAGO / Xinhua

The England under-21 international was substituted after just 29 minutes of Liverpool's match with Lyon.
There was concern for Liverpool fans as Harvey Elliott left the pitch after just 29 minutes of the Dubai Super Cup match against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

The 19-year-old had started Liverpool's first match back after the break for the World Cup brightly and saw his team take the lead in the opening minute when Mohamed Salah saw his attempt blocked and Fabio Carvalho tapped home.

Salah missed the chance to double Liverpool's lead however when he saw his penalty saved by Anthony Lopes 14 minutes later.

The concern over Elliott came just before the half-hour mark as he walked off shaking his head to be substituted by Melkamu Frauendorf.

It is unlikely to have been a planned substitution so with Elliott's reaction, Reds fans will be hoping that his exit was just precautionary and nothing more serious in nature.

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LFCTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on StarTimes World Football, LFCTV GO, and the StarTimes app.

All International viewers can tune in on LFCTV GO.

