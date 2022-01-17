Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter

A concept kit for  Liverpools 2022/23 has been leaked on Twitter by the account @esvaphane.

The image appears to show a kit that has been made and fitted with Nike tags, making the kit more likely to be something that will come out.

The kit seems to be in a similar mold of the current season Spurs home shirt, with a plain colour being finalized with nothing but the club badge, sponsor, and finally the Nike logo.

It's for that reason that the shirt has been the subject of some substantial backlash on Twitter since the leak came out, with several fans labeling it as "bland" and "boring" along with calls for Liverpool to bring back New Balance as their kit manufacturers.

Read More

Kits being leaked is not something that's new in football, or even to Liverpool with a lot of kits from the Reds being leaked for recent campaigns.

It is early for a kit to be finalized yet, with most teams not revealing their new home strip until June/July while the Premier League is in its off-season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Image credit: http://esvaphane.com/
News

BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter

19 seconds ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool
Opinions

Opinion: Why Liverpool must keep Divock Origi

12 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media
News

Breaking: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2021

24 minutes ago
Emma Hayes
News

Breaking: Chelsea's Emma Hayes Crowned The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2021

27 minutes ago
Takumi Minamino
Opinions

Takumi Minamino: More than meets the eye?

42 minutes ago
Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
News

Breaking: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021

47 minutes ago
Jonathan David attacks for Lille
Transfers

Liverpool handed transfer boost with target Jonathan David set to be available in the summer

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award Revealed - Contenders Included Conte, Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Mancini, Flick, Scaloni

2 hours ago