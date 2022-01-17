BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter

A concept kit for Liverpools 2022/23 has been leaked on Twitter by the account @esvaphane.

The image appears to show a kit that has been made and fitted with Nike tags, making the kit more likely to be something that will come out.

The kit seems to be in a similar mold of the current season Spurs home shirt, with a plain colour being finalized with nothing but the club badge, sponsor, and finally the Nike logo.

It's for that reason that the shirt has been the subject of some substantial backlash on Twitter since the leak came out, with several fans labeling it as "bland" and "boring" along with calls for Liverpool to bring back New Balance as their kit manufacturers.

Kits being leaked is not something that's new in football, or even to Liverpool with a lot of kits from the Reds being leaked for recent campaigns.

It is early for a kit to be finalized yet, with most teams not revealing their new home strip until June/July while the Premier League is in its off-season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook