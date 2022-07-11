Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler On His Favoured Strike Partner

Robbie Fowler has said he would have liked to have played with all of Liverpool's strikers, including Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Despite the three forwards possessing different attributes, the 47-year-old is confident that in his prime he could've formed a deadly partnership with each.

Speaking at the Better Collective Bookmaker Awards, Fowler said: "I would've played with them all. I'd be confident of playing with anyone.

"I think if you (the interviewer) were playing up front for Liverpool I'd play up front with you.

"I was an incredibly confident player so I didn't care who I played with, and that would be the case now."

Robbie Fowler in action for Liverpool, alongside Steven Gerrard IMAGO / Sportimage

Fowler netted 183 goals for the Reds in 389 matches across two spells on Merseyside, and sits sixth in the list of the clubs top scorers - ahead of Sir Kenny Dalglish, Michael Owen and Mohamed Salah.

"They're all different players but they're all great players, and I think good players can play with anyone," Fowler added.

"You talk about formations, you talk about players with certain partners now, can they play or can't they play (together). Good players can play with anyone, and I'd like to think I was a good player."

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a possible change of formation recently, potentially to a 4-2-3-1, as the club record signing of Nunez presents a more natural number nine option compared to the likes of Firmino and Jota.

The Reds are well equipped in the attacking midfield, with youngsters Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones more than capable of flourishing in the role - as well as Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |