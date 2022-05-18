Skip to main content
Liverpool Legend Steve McManaman Doubts Whether Arsenal Star Is Good Enough For The Reds

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has stated that young Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is 'not good enough' for the Reds, after rumours that Jurgen Klopp's side are looking to sign the Englishman.

Speaking to horseracing.net, Mcmanaman said: "I don’t think he’s good enough for Liverpool to be honest.

"I like Eddie Nketiah but he’s not going to dismantle any of that Liverpool front five and the club has an academy full of centre forwards."

As per football.london, Nketiah has declined numerous contract offers from the Gunners, due to his lack of potential playing time.

Eddie Nketiah
With his contract set to run out after the Gunners final match of the season against Everton, his future is very much up in the air.

The forwards recent upturn in form has sparked interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

