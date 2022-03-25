Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Rivaldo & Steven Gerrard In Action

Liverpool's legends take on the Barcelona legends at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds will be led by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush with the Catalan team being managed by former Chelsea player and retired Spanish international Albert Ferrer.

Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield to play his part for Liverpool and he will be up against Rivaldo who has been added to the Barcelona squad.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time

Spain

Kick-off is at 16:00 CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 11:00 ET

Pacific time: 08:00 PT

Central time: 10:00 CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off time is 02:00 AEDT

Where To Watch

UK and International supporters can watch on Facebook Live by purchasing a virtual ticket for £1.99 or on LFCTV.

Fans in Spain can watch on BarcaTV or BarcaTV+.

