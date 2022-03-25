Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Rivaldo & Steven Gerrard In Action
Liverpool's legends take on the Barcelona legends at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds will be led by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush with the Catalan team being managed by former Chelsea player and retired Spanish international Albert Ferrer.
Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield to play his part for Liverpool and he will be up against Rivaldo who has been added to the Barcelona squad.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time
Spain
Kick-off is at 16:00 CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 11:00 ET
Pacific time: 08:00 PT
Central time: 10:00 CT
India
Kick-off is at 20:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off time is 02:00 AEDT
Where To Watch
UK and International supporters can watch on Facebook Live by purchasing a virtual ticket for £1.99 or on LFCTV.
Fans in Spain can watch on BarcaTV or BarcaTV+.
