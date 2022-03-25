Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Rivaldo & Steven Gerrard In Action

Liverpool's legends take on the Barcelona legends at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds will be led by Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush with the Catalan team being managed by former Chelsea player and retired Spanish international Albert Ferrer.

Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield to play his part for Liverpool and he will be up against Rivaldo who has been added to the Barcelona squad.

Anfield Flag

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 15:00 UK time

Spain

Kick-off is at 16:00 CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  11:00 ET

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pacific time:    08:00 PT

Central time:   10:00 CT

India

Kick-off is at 20:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off time is 02:00 AEDT

Where To Watch 

UK and International supporters can watch on Facebook Live by purchasing a virtual ticket for £1.99 or on LFCTV.

Fans in Spain can watch on BarcaTV or BarcaTV+.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Rivaldo
News

Rivaldo Added To Barcelona Squad To Battle Liverpool & Steven Gerrard On Saturday

By Neil Andrew21 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
News

Watch: Brilliant Luis Diaz Goal For Colombia - Great Finish From The Liverpool Winger

By Neil Andrew42 minutes ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Opinions

Opinion: A Potentially Crucial Couple Of Weeks Coming Up In Career Of Joe Gomez, The Man Set To Deputise For Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Callum Owen1 hour ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Transfer For 'Unbelievable' Attacker 'Expected Imminently'

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Locked In Battle' With Manchester United And Manchester City For 40-Goal Attacker

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Diogo Jota Portugal
Non LFC

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal In Their 3-1 Victory Over Turkey In World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Wembley
Non LFC

England v Switzerland: How to Watch/Live Stream | International Friendly | Jordan Henderson To Face Former Liverpool Teammate Xherdan Shaqiri?

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago