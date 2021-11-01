Liverpool Loan Round Up: Williams Plays Under 23s, Van Den Berg Plays Carabao Cup Clash

It was another mixed week for the Liverpool players out on loan with some getting regular minutes and some struggling for playing time.

Here is the update on their progress.

English Championship

Ben Davies - Sheffield United

The 26 year old played the full match as Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to Neil Critchley's Blackpool on Saturday.

Davies picked up a yellow card for his troubles.

Sheyi Ojo - Millwall

Millwall went down 1-0 to Huddersfield Town at the weekend. Ojo was subbed at half time at the John Smith's stadium.

Leighton Clarkson - Blackburn Rovers

20 year old Clarkson spent another week on the bench as an unused substitute for Blackburn Rovers as they ran out 2-1 winners at Derby County.

Sepp van den Berg - Preston North End

The Dutch youngster was finally given permission to play against his parent club Liverpool in the 4th round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite Preston North End losing the game 2-0, the scoreline does not tell the story of the game at Deepdale.

North End followed up the midweek performance with a good 2-0 win at home to Luton Town with van den Berg completing his second 90 minutes of the week.

Rhys Williams - Swansea City

After Swansea manager Russell Martin explained last week that Williams had been unlucky to lose his place after injury, the defender dropped to the Swans under 23 team on Monday to get some minutes under his belt.

The 19 year old played the full 90 minutes as they ran out 2-0 winners over Watford's under 23s and did an interview for the Swansea website after the match.

There was no place in the matchday senior squad on Saturday however for Williams as Swansea beat Peterborough United 3-0.

English League Two

Jake Cain - Newport County

There has been an upturn in the fortunes of Jake Cain over the past couple of weeks with him now featuring more regularly for Newport County.

Cain got another 90 minutes under his belt, impressing, as Newport ran out 5-0 winners against Stevenage.

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere Rovers

Glatzel is another player who hasn't had much action for his loan club but he finally got back on to the pitch for them on Saturday.

The 20 year old was a half time substitute as Tranmere Rovers went down 2-0 at Mansfield Town.

Scottish Premiership

Ben Woodburn - Hearts

It wasn't the best week for Woodburn or Hearts as they picked up only one point from two games.

The Welsh international was a 75th minute substitute in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday.

He was then named a sub again picking up a yellow card four minutes after coming on in the 57th minute as Hearts went down to a 2-1 defeat away to Aberdeen at the weekend.

Scottish League Two

Luis Longstaff - Queens Park

20 year old Longstaff played the last nine minutes as Queens Park and Cove Rangers played out a 3-3 draw in a top of the table clash.

Spain La Liga 2

Anderson Arroyo - Mirandes

There was another 90 minutes for Anderson Arroyo this week as Mirandes grabbed a 95th minute equaliser away to Real Zaragoza to draw 1-1.

Ireland, Premier Division

Vítězslaz Jaroš - St Patrick’s Athletic

St Patrick's picked up two victories in the last week.

Jaros kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 home win against Dundalk on Monday where he picked up a yellow card and then also played in the fine 4-1 away victory at Longford Town.

The Irish team are in second place in the league 13 points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers.

FAW Cymru Premier Division

Jakub Ojrzynski - Caernarfon Town

Caernarfon lost 2-1 at home to Barry Town on Saturday which leaves them in 7th place in the table.

Ojrzynski was in goal for the Welsh side and according the match report was in fine form.

