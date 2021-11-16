Liverpool Loanee Viteszlav Jaros Wins St Patrick's Athletic's Player Of The Year

Liverpool loanee Vieteslav Jaros has been Named player of the year during his loan at St Patrick's Athletic.

Jaros in action IMAGO / Inpho Photography

The Czech Republic under-18 international joined the side in February and has been a great success for the club.

During the loan spell he has played 33 games and kept ten clean sheets which is an impressive record meaning he has been awarded with the senior player of the year of the award.

Due to the League of Ireland Premier Division running from March to November Jaros' loan spell will come to an end next month meaning he will come back to Liverpool.

As well as the player of the year award Jaros also won the player of the season award.

He joined Liverpool in 2017 from Slavia Prague and in his second season at the club won the FA Youth Cup.

Jaros has made a first-team appearance for The Reds and that was against Tranmere Rovers in a pre-season friendly in 2019.

He has not made a competitive appearance yet but he did sign a long-term contract in 2020 so there will be a lot hope that he will do in the next couple of years.

The hope is that he can come back with a winners medal due to St Patrick's Athletic having the FAI Cup final against Bohemians.

The likelihood is that when he comes back form his loan he will go back to the under 23's and play some matches or possibly start training with the senior goalkeepers to help him get to that next step in his development.