Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms Goalkeeper Stance For Carabao Cup Final - Alisson Or Kelleher?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his current thinking as to who will play in goal when his team take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February.

Caoimhin Kelleher has played all games in the competition other than the first leg of the semi final against Arsenal when Alisson was in need of game time after his Covid-19 isolation.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the German's current thinking is that Kelleher will take to the field.

"As a football manager you have to consider obviously a lot of things and one of the things is we consider Caoimhin as an outstanding goalie.

"Caoimhin will play, if he is fit.

"He's not a good goalie, an outstanding goalie, and we want to keep him here.

"And to keep him here you need to make sure of a few things. Before a season you need to think and talk about the different games he will get.

"It is all about performing of course. If he didn’t perform on the level he performed when he has played then I would maybe think differently.

"But he has shown he deserves all the trust and faith that we have in him. So that is the situation.

"I am a little bit surprised at the question because I didn’t think about it properly, but my idea at this moment is to play him, but let's see until then.

"I don’t see any reason why we should not do that. Caoimhin deserves that. He brought the team there."

Author Verdict

The 23 year old Irishman will be fully deserving of his spot in the team after a series of impressive performances in the competition this season.

