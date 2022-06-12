Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has His Wish Granted As Premier League Formalises Five Substitutions Rule

Three months after Premier League clubs voted for the reintroduction of the five substitutions rule, the International Football Association Board [IFAB] and England's top flight have agreed to make the rule permanent. Is this a good idea or will it lead to unfair advantages?

As the Mirror Sport reports, the IFAB have agreed to change the law and make it mandatory for all Premier League teams to have the opportunity to make five substitutions within a match.

It's no secret that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been a keen advocate for the use of five substitutions for a while now along with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Yet many people still see the rule as unnecessary and more harmful than helpful. Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche memorably had a few heated interactions with Klopp over this topic and believed it would lead to an unfair advantage for clubs who have larger and deeper squads.

The five substitutions rule was first launched back in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic causing authorities to take action by maintaining health and safety for all players.

However soon after the Premier League became the only top flight competition to regress to the standard and more traditional three substitutions with the rest of Europe's teams having the chance to use five.

IMAGO / PA Images

It soon became apparent to many that when it came to European fixtures it seemed slightly unfair that none of the Premier League teams involved were used to having five available substitutions. Therefore action surely had to be taken.

No doubt the news today comes as a relief to many as it shows a sense of freshening up the rule book. The lawmakers are set to meet in Qatar on Monday to finalise the rule change and make it official.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |