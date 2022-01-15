Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Loris Karius Future As Goalkeeping Pecking Order Revealed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the future of goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The German stopper has not featured since the Champions League final in 2018 where he was heavily criticised for his role in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Loans to Besiktas and Mainz followed but since the summer Karius has been back on Merseyside and training with the other keepers.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Dominic King of the Daily Mail, Klopp is certain that with Karius still working hard he will find a new club and reignite his career.

"One is Loris Karius the player, who is doing absolutely nothing wrong and he is in a really good shape, he is training really hard. He is fully committed, the goalie coaches are fully committed. That is clear.

‘It is nothing to do with the quality. We made the decision and the boys do really well obviously.

"I wish him only the best. He will find a club whether it is now or in the summer. From there he will go on, I’m very sure."

Klopp also revealed what he sees as the current pecking order for the goalkeepers at Liverpool.

As well as the experienced options of Alisson Becker and Adrian, Klopp has the impressive number two Caoimhin Kelleher and Brazilian Marcelo Pitaluga in his top four.

"As long as we don’t have a massive injury situation here, our No 1 is Ali, No 2 is Caoimhin, No 3 is Adrian, No 4 is Marcelo. That is already four goalkeepers and we were never in a situation where we had to use a fifth one.

"I think everyone is impressed by the development of Caoimhin Kelleher who is ready for pretty much everything.

"We all know about Adrian’s quality and the impact he has on training and in the dressing room; he would be always ready. Marcelo is an incredible talent."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook