Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Surprising Update On James Milner Contract Situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on James Milner as the midfielder approaches the end of his contract at the club in the summer.

The 36-year-old joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 and has been hugely influential on and off the pitch, helping them win the Champions League and their first League Championship for 30 years.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp was speaking to the press ahead of the Premier League clash on Sunday against Burnley when he provided an update on Milner.

Klopp believes the retired England international is showing no signs of stopping and will not consider retirement ahead of next season but believes when the moment does come for him to call it a day he will be fine.

“There’s no chance Millie will retire next year, he is desperate to play on. And I understand it, to be honest, because life after careers – when you are lucky enough to stay healthy – are much longer than your career, so you should extend your career as long as you can, if you can play football better than other things.

“Millie will be fine after his career as well but he obviously loves what he is doing and he will play football next year definitely.”

The German also went on to confirm that Liverpool are in talks with Milner over a new deal which is surprising news after it had been expected he would leave the club at the end of the season.

“There are talks but, how always, we usually don’t comment further on that. There’s no reason for it. But yes, of course – I am in talks, the club is in talks with Millie, we will see.”

It will be interesting to see how the talks with Milner play out. Liverpool need to refresh their midfield options so if he is to stay, it could mean others will leave to free up space for younger options to be brought in.

